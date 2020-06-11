Pahang businesses get nod to operate from 7am to 10pm under RMCO

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 11 — The Pahang government has agreed to allow all business premises in the state to operate from 7 am to 10 pm during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision was made after receiving feedback from associations and traders, especially those in the food business.

“We will review the matter from time to time, taking into account the Covid-19 situation in Pahang as well as compliance of guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government.

“I hope that we will not lose focus in our efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement here today.

However, Wan Rosdy said the limited operating hours are not applicable for businesses listed as essential services such as clinic, petrol stations and factories, which are allowed to operate according to the times stipulated in their business licence. — Bernama