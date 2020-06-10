100 days of Perikatan govt: The rich go free while the poor get punished, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that although AG Tan Sri Idris Harun yesterday provided his reasons for doing so, which include decisions from his predecessor Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, there are several things that should be investigated and the result should be questioned. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has criticised the 100 days of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration for being marred by injustice, as rich and powerful politicians continue to be freed from their corruption cases.

The PKR president compared Tan Sri Musa Aman’s case dismissal by the attorney-general (AG) yesterday with ordinary citizens who have no choice but to go to jail or pay fines of hundreds of ringgit if they commit crime.

“There are several shocking decisions, for example Tan Sri Musa Aman was freed just like that while poor people have to serve jail time for funds of just a few hundred ringgit.

“The need to strengthen the legal system as it proves that there are clashes of class, of two position,” he said in his Facebook Live event today.

Anwar said that although AG Tan Sri Idris Harun yesterday provided his reasons for doing so, which include decisions from his predecessor Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, there are several things that should be investigated and the result should be questioned.

“For the upper class, it is easy for them. Yes, I know there is reasoning because of the previous AG, Gani Patail’s statement.

“Should it not be questions about his interests in Sabah? About land and familial matters? These can be investigated thoroughly,” he said, referring to Abdul Gani.

“And if you are an ordinary citizen, maybe teacher, factory workers, labourers or junior officer in the government you just have to face fines or go to jail,” he added.

Yesterday, AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun said he decided to have the prosecution withdraw 46 corruption and money-laundering charges against Tan Sri Musa Aman, as the unavailability of documents from Hong Kong-based banks and the unavailability of some witnesses meant that proceeding with a trial would be untenable.

Among other things, Idrus also cited former AG Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail’s past decision regarding Musa’s case to justify the decision to drop the charges against the former Sabah chief minister.

Anwar also touched today on the alleged money politics by the PN government from awarding top positions in government-linked companies (GLC) to its own MPs.

He said that such a culture showed how fragile the government really is, as it has to rely on support by giving benefits to its supporters.

“Among millions of Malaysians, are MPs the only ones qualified for the job?

“This happens because PN is so weak,” he said.