SEPANG, April 29 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said today it is working on implementing six elements to improve queuing times in both terminals of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), with two more set for this year’s fourth quarter.

Its executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said these include passenger security search, inbound, outbound and transfer queuing for immigration as well as inbound and outbound customs.

“We have implemented 20 elements, in KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 and we are embarking into another six elements and left with two to revert to other elements, which are the kerbside and checking out counter.

“So, by the end of the year, we will be able to implement all eight elements in both KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2,” he said in a media briefing at Sama Sama Hotel here.

This comes as Mavcom said it aims to complete its implementation of the Airport Quality of Service (QoS) Framework by the end of this year.

Saripudin said Mavcom will now commence its monitoring and assessment of the quality of the service in the airport based on these standards.

Saripudin further added that its objective is not to penalise airport operators but to elevate their services to consumers.

“The Airports QoS Framework underscores the commission’s commitment to sustainably enhancing the aviation experience for airport users. The success of this framework is supported by robust collaboration across the entire aviation community.

“By fostering cooperative partnerships and maintaining transparency, we are dedicated to elevating the quality of services across all airports, ensuring seamless travel experiences and heightened consumer satisfaction,” he said.

The Airport QoS Framework has been implemented in both KLIA Terminals since September 2018, and 20 out of 28 service quality elements have been implemented since then.

In July last year, the commission started the implementation of the framework at the Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi Airports, while Kuching and Miri, Sarawak and Senai International Airports in Johor Baru are currently in a development phase.

Those airports were expected to start implementing the framework by the third quarter of 2024.

As for the remaining airports, the framework will be implemented progressively until 2027.