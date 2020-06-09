Warisan veep at Sabah MACC for unspecified investigation

Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu May 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 9 — Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony arrived at the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office here to assist in a still-unannounced investigation.

However, it was speculated that the probe was related to the award of state government contracts.

Anthony arrived at 10.22am, accompanied by his lawyer and senior Parti Warisan Sabah leaders Datuk Aziz Jamman and party secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua.

A crowd of supporters also gathered outside the MACC office to show their support.

Anthony, who is Parti Warisan Sabah vice president, has been called in before by the MACC, including in October 2017 along with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who was then still an Opposition lawmaker.

He was again detained in early 2018 over a RM155-million Risda land transaction in Tongod district.

A local blog recently accused the Sabah leader over RM1.5 billion in Sabah JKR contracts.

He later said he would sue the blog for defamation.



