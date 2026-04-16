SEBERANG PERAI, April 16 — Penang recorded an estimated RM23.86 million in losses due to fires in the first three months of 2026, according to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Despite the heavy losses, the department successfully saved properties worth RM45.07 million during the same period.

Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director-General (Operations) Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman revealed that the state received 2,434 calls between January and March, comprising 1,360 fire cases, 927 rescue cases, and 136 special service operations.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Penang Fire and Rescue Department Excellent Service Award Ceremony 2025 at PICCA @ Butterworth Arena today, Ahmad Izram highlighted a persistent issue: hoax calls.

While only 11 calls were confirmed as hoaxes, he said every false alarm wastes critical resources, especially as global fuel prices rise due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

“We treat every call as a real emergency; we will always respond,” he said.

“But at a time when fuel costs are increasing, resources are being wasted on false alarms. A real fire may be happening while we are responding to a hoax. Even one or two lives lost is too much—life cannot be measured in ringgit and sen.”

The state also battled a significant spike in open burning during a severe hot spell earlier this year, which saw temperatures soar to 38°C.

From January to March 2026, Bomba recorded 121 forest fires, 546 bushfires, and 10 agricultural or plantation fires. Ahmad Izram noted that the situation has since improved following recent rainfall.

Heritage buildings under scrutiny

In the wake of a recent pre-war house fire in George Town that claimed two lives, the department is urging owners of heritage buildings to urgently reassess their fire safety measures.

Ahmad Izram pointed out that many of these structures, some dating back to the era of Francis Light, were not built according to the Uniform Building By-Laws 1984.

“These are old buildings with wooden floors, and in some cases, electrical wiring runs directly beneath the flooring,” he explained.

“While the exterior façade cannot be altered due to heritage status, the interiors must be improved and made safe.”

He has instructed Penang Fire and Rescue Department Director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah to engage with heritage building associations to reassess these historic structures across the state.

On the enforcement front, 633 premises in Penang currently hold valid Fire Certificates, while 227 remain uncertified. Recent inspections of 330 premises resulted in 141 notices issued for non-compliance with safety requirements.

Earlier, Mohamad Shoki reported that the state saw 1,966 fire cases in 2025, with property worth RM223 million saved.

However, rescue cases saw an 11.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

“Most fire cases were caused by negligence in daily activities, where individuals overlooked safety precautions at home and in the workplace,” Mohamad Shoki said.

In 2025, the department opened 52 investigation papers under the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341). This led to 76 charges with total fines amounting to RM129,650, alongside the collection of RM3,050 from settled compounds.

The ceremony concluded with 67 officers receiving the Excellent Service Award for their outstanding performance throughout 2025.