KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A police inspector accused of attempting to murder a traffic policeman by ramming him with a car has been ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta.

Sessions Court Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid issued the order today after lawyer G. Nanda Goban informed the court that his client, 40-year-old Kamal Raj Abdullah, was diagnosed with schizophrenia three years ago, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Nanda stated that while Kamal’s condition was previously under control, he is believed to have stopped seeking treatment and defaulted on his medication, which allegedly led to the incident.

Kamal was charged earlier today with the attempted murder of traffic policeman Roslan Salleh, 27.

The inspector is alleged to have rammed the victim from behind with his Perodua Axia at Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra last Friday.

The charge, framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine upon conviction. If the act causes hurt to the victim, the prison term may be extended to 20 years.

No plea was recorded from Kamal, who told the court he could not recall the incident due to his mental health condition. The court has fixed May 14 for mention.

In a separate proceeding at the Magistrate’s Court, Kamal faced seven additional counts of reckless and dangerous driving. Again, no plea was recorded.

Magistrate Syazwany Yasmyn Tuan Roslan similarly ordered the accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation and fixed June 9 for the next mention of the case.