IPOH, April 16 — The Perak government has no plans to expand or open new areas for the Forest Plantation Development Zone (ZPLH) within the state’s Permanent Forest Reserve (PFR), the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stated that the state has set a firm cap on the ZPLH at 32,375 hectares and will not exceed this limit.

He explained that while the 68th National Land Council (MTN) meeting in 2012 originally approved a 100,000-hectare zone, the state government later decided to limit implementation to just 32,375 hectares, or approximately three per cent of Perak’s total PFR.

Saarani was responding to an oral question from Azman Noh (BN-Pengkalan Baharu), who asked if there were plans to increase forest plantation areas within the state’s reserves.

The MB said that the development is being carried out in phases rather than through bulk approvals, ensuring more structured planning and allows for effective monitoring of environmental impacts and forest resource management.

As of December 31, 2025, only 809 hectares remain to be approved from the allocated quota. Of the 31,566 hectares already approved for development, 8,810 hectares have been utilised, with 8,184 hectares fully planted and another 626 hectares currently in the process of planting.

Meanwhile, 22,756 hectares of approved land have yet to be developed.

Saarani identified three main timber species that dominate the state’s current plantations: Getah Klon Balak (Hevea spp.), which accounts for 45 per cent of plantings, followed by Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus spp.) at 32 per cent, and Batai (Paraserianthes falcataria) at 20 per cent.

However, the state is currently prioritising Eucalyptus due to its rapid growth and shorter maturity period of between eight and 10 years.

Saarani noted that the species requires lower maintenance and is resilient enough to thrive in marginal areas, such as hilly terrain.

“In terms of yield, Eucalyptus plantations are estimated to produce about 150 cubic metres of timber per hectare per harvesting cycle, depending on silvicultural practices and site suitability,” he said.

Comparing forest plantations to oil palm, Saarani described these timber species as a viable alternative, particularly for land less suitable for palm cultivation.

Beyond generating income, he emphasised that these plantations contribute to environmental conservation, reduce soil erosion, and support the state’s downstream wood-based industries.

The state government is also encouraging smallholders with idle or marginal land to consider cultivating these forest species as a sustainable new source of income.