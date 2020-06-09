Sarawak undergoes Covid-19 detection at Jln Keretapi construction site after two Indonesian workers test positive

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the operation will also be carried out at their quarters at Sungai Moyan in Batu Kawah. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, June 9 — The Sarawak Health Department said will conduct an active case detection (ACD) operation at a construction site at Jalan Keretapi here after two positive Covid-19 cases involving the Indonesian workers.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the operation will also be carried out at their quarters at Sungai Moyan in Batu Kawah.

“We have one positive case involving an Indonesian worker reported today. He is a close contact of a positive case, also an Indonesian worker, reported on June 7.

“The construction site is a new cluster involving the Indonesian workers in the state,” he told reporters in his media briefing here.

He added the two Indonesians are not undocumented.

Uggah said the police, State Security Unit and the Immigration Department, together with the state Health Department, will conduct a thorough investigation over reports that some employers are involved in smuggling foreign workers through rat trails.

He added that almost 100 per cent of the positive cases reported in the state are imported cases.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said no new recovery was reported today, with the total of recoveries still stand at 525.