Rapid Rail says ending social distancing measures for all its rail services

Commuters are pictured aboard an LRT train during rush hour in Kuala Lumpur April 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said it will stop social distancing measures that were enforced on its rail services as part of the movement control order (MCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Its chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran said the step is in line with the Transportation Ministry’s standard operating procedure for the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which allows for 100 per cent capacity for all rail services excluding ETS and KTM Intercity.

“Starting tomorrow under the RMCO, the LRT Kelana Jaya line, the Ampang/Sri Petaling line, the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line, and the Monorail service operated by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd will cease the social distancing order in trains. Social distancing signs within trains and stations have already been removed,” he said in a statement.

However existing safety and health procedures in place will remain in effect, as Abdul Hadi said they hope all passengers will continue to remain self-disciplined and comply with the new normal while using public transportation.

“The safety and health procedures for rail services include measuring the temperatures of both staff and passengers, with those above 37.5° Celsius not permitted to board and will instead be advised to seek immediate medical attention.

“Wearing face and nose masks is compulsory for all staff and passengers while using the public transportation system. Liquid hand sanitisers will be prepared and made available, and the usage of non-monetary transactions for facilities including Touch N’ Go cards or monthly passes is encouraged,” he said.

The chief executive officer added that passengers are also encouraged to download the MySejahtera app so they can scan QR codes at LRT stations.

“Rapid Rail expects total daily ridership to return back to 750,000, compared to the 200,000 and below when the conditional MCO was in effect. Sanitisation and cleaning efforts at stations and in trains will still be carried out as before.

“We thank all Rapid Rail passengers for the cooperation and attention. Let us all practice the new normal in our lives so as to recover from Covid-19 safely and successfully,” said Abdul Hadi.



