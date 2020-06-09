AG: Musa Aman’s charges dropped since witnesses unavailable, can’t get documentary evidence from HK and ex-AG Gani Patail’s past decision

AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun said he decided to withdraw the charges against Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) after studying the whole available evidence and upon discussion being held with the prosecution and investigation team. — File picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun today said he decided to have the prosecution withdraw 46 corruption and money-laundering charges against Tan Sri Musa Aman, as the unavailability of documents from Hong Kong-based banks and the unavailability of some witnesses meant that proceeding with a trial would be untenable.

Among other things, Idrus also cited former AG Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail’s past decision regarding Musa’s case to justify the decision to drop the charges against the former Sabah chief minister.

“Having studied the whole available evidence and upon discussion being held with the prosecution and investigation team, I decided to withdraw all the charges against Tan Sri Musa Aman,” Idrus said a statement today regarding the former Sabah Umno chief’s case.

“In cases of this nature, documentary evidence is vital to prove a case. Documentary evidence from companies and banks which were expected could not be obtained through Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters from Hong Kong.

“The Department of Justice Hong Kong advised that companies and banks in Hong Kong are only required to keep records for seven (7) years and it is highly unlikely that neither the banks nor the companies would still have the records.

“Apart from that, there are witnesses for the prosecution who have passed away, suffered serious medical ailments or are not in Malaysia anymore,” he added.

Earlier in the statement, Idrus noted that Abdul Gani had as the AG then in 2012 decided not to charge Musa over the funds that were allegedly corruptly received, based on investigations that showed the funds to have been “political funding”.

MORE TO COME