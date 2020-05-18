Tommy Thomas says would never have approved ‘sweetheart deal’ for Najib's stepson Riza Aziz

Former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Tan Sri Tommy Thomas today declared that he would never have approved the agreement that resulted in Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz’s conditional discharge from money-laundering charges over US$248 million (RM1.08 billion by today’s exchange rate) of funds linked to the 1MDB scandal, calling it a “sweetheart deal” favouring Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s stepson Riza Aziz and also questioning the timing of his release from the charges.

Thomas, who was the attorney general from June 2018 to late February 2020, said he has had to put the record straight for a second time on this issue after his name was mentioned several times by his successor Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun in a press statement yesterday.

Among other things, Idrus yesterday claimed that he had been advised that the lead prosecutor in Riza Aziz’s case Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, in consultation with then Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya, had suggested for MACC to accept Riza’s lawyers’ proposals for the deal, with Idrus also claiming that he had been advised Thomas had “agreed to the suggestion in principle“.

But Thomas rejected the claim, saying he would have never backed the deal.

“Since Tan Sri Idrus is at pains to emphasise the weight he gave to my so called ‘agreement in principle’ (which itself is a fiction), let me state publicly that I would have never sanctioned this deal.

“I would have lost all credibility in the eyes of the people of Malaysia whom I endeavoured to serve as public prosecutor to the best of my ability, honestly and professionally if I had approved it. I would have betrayed the trust the Prime Minister and the PH government had reposed in me,” he said in a statement today.

When commenting on the deal struck between the prosecution and Riza that resulted in the latter’s conditional discharge last week, Thomas said Malaysia would have had received the money or assets anyway from the US’ Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Riza is not offering to pay any new money or monies from any source other than DOJ seized assets. The US$108 million, would, in any event, be returned by DOJ to Malaysia. Thus, Riza is unnecessarily getting credit for returning monies that are not his. Hence, it is a sweetheart deal for Riza but terrible for Malaysia,” he said.

Thomas also questioned why the prosecution had sought for a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) of Riza even before the fulfilling of the terms of the deal.

“Finally, even the timing of Riza’s DNAA is bizarre. In both civil and criminal proceedings which proceed to trial, a plaintiff or the prosecution loses substantial leverage over the adverse party if it withdraws court proceeding before the terms of settlement are completely performed. This is elementary.

“Hence, one needs to question why Riza has been given a DNAA so prematurely,” he said.

MORE TO COME