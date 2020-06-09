Lawyer: Charges against Musa Aman politically motivated; Umno leader already cleared by MACC, ICAC before

Amer Hamzah said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and ICAC had cleared his client of wrongdoing after investigating him between 2008 and 2011. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Tan Sri Musa Aman’s 46 corruption and money-laundering charges were brought against the former Sabah chief minister as a form of political persecution, his lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad claimed today.

Earlier this morning, the High Court acquitted Musa of all 46 charges after the prosecution said it was withdrawing all the charges against him.

Commenting on his client’s acquittal, Amer Hamzah said the lawyers for Musa had on February 12 filed an application in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur to strike out the charges against him, owing to reasons such as local and international corruption investigators having cleared Musa of wrongdoing in the past.

Amer Hamzah noted that this application was accompanied by Musa’s supporting affidavit, former attorney general Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail’s affidavit and important documents such as those from the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong (ICAC).

Amer Hamzah went on to summarise the contents of Musa’s application to strike out the 46 charges, including how both the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and ICAC had cleared his client after investigating him between 2008 and 2011.

“After carrying out a comprehensive investigation, the MACC found that there was no element of corruption and the funds investigated are political donations. This matter was verified by former MACC investigation division director Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali and was notified to the ICAC through a September 2011 letter to the ICAC,” Amer Hamzah said in a five-page statement, referring to Mustafar’s position in MACC then.

“After carrying out comprehensive investigations, the ICAC had issued a letter dated December 22, 2011 to our client that stated that investigations on our client had completed and no further action would be taken against Tan Sri Musa Aman.

“The ICAC’s investigation findings clearly showed that our client is not involved in any corrupt activity. Until today, no further investigations have been carried out by ICAC against our client,” he added.

Amer Hamzah went on to say that the Attorney General’s Chambers had scrutinised the investigation findings by the MACC at that time, which he said showed that Musa was not involved in any corruption or money-laundering offences.

He said that the MACC investigation findings and the AGC’s decision at that time to not continue or take any action on Musa had went through several individuals, including Abdul Gani who was the AG then, Datuk Seri Tun Abd Majid who was then head of the AGC’s prosecution division, then MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed and then MACC investigation division director Mustafar.

Among other things, Amer Hamzah said the striking out application was also based on the reasons of alleged malicious prosecution and political persecution against Musa, when the prosecution charged him in court in November 2018 with corruption and money-laundering just two days before an expected court decision on a dispute over the Sabah chief minister post.

Amer Hamzah said the High Court was initially scheduled to hear Musa’s application to strike out the 46 charges on April 23 and April 24, but the hearing was postponed due to the movement control order (MCO) and came up for mention in court today.

With the prosecution’s withdrawing of all charges against Musa this morning and the court’s subsequent acquittal, Amer Hamzah said his client also withdrew the application to strike out the charges.

