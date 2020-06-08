Penjana: RM50 eWallet credit only for Malaysians with MySejahtera app (VIDEO)

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has revealed today that you will need to download the MySejahtera app in order to receive the RM50 eWallet credit with an additional RM50 worth of discounts and cashback. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Eligible Malaysians will soon receive RM50 eWallet credit with an additional RM50 worth of discounts and cashback as part of the ePenjana initiative that was announced by the Prime Minister.

In order to receive this benefit, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has revealed today that you will need to download the MySejahtera app.

According to the Minister, this is to encourage more Malaysians to download the MySejahtera app which will help health authorities in its effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The app also enables contact tracing at business premises via QR code.

The RM50 credit is expected to be credited directly to verified eWallets starting next month. The ePenjana programme will run from July until September 2020 and it is expected to benefit 15 million Malaysians. The eWallet initiative is only applicable to Malaysians aged 18 years old and above, and with an annual income of less than RM100,000 per year.

Unlike the previous eTunai Rakyat programme, the RM50 eWallet credit can only be used for offline and physical purchases. This means you won’t be able to use it for in-app services or online shopping.

The MySejahtera app is available on the Google Play Store, Apple AppStore and Huawei AppGallery. — SoyaCincau