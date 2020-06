Members of the public undergo a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Malaysian health officials reported 37 new coronavirus cases today, taking the cumulative total to 8,304.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117. — Reuters