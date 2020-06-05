Dr Mahathir: DAP bogeyman invented by Najib, Malays not so easily crushed

Dr Mahathir said the perception that DAP is out to ruin the Malays is merely a political propaganda invented by Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has again defended DAP today, saying the perception that the party is out to ruin the majority Malays is merely a political propaganda invented by Datuk Seri Najib Razak after Umno lost the general election.

Speaking to a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, the Langkawi MP gave several historical examples of Malay ingenuity including the Dawn Raid which saw PNB taking over then British-owned rubber and oil palm conglomerate Guthrie Corporation Limited.

He also recalled that the Malaysia won its independence by defeating the British-proposed Malayan Union and during the 1997 currency crisis the nation did not run to the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank for assistance, but managed to handle it internally.

All the victorious incidents that he recalled did not have any other ethnic intervention and it happened under Malay leadership and was executed only by Malays.

“For the DAP to crush the Malays isn’t easy, but it is good propaganda by Najib who lost everything. The moment Najib lost the election, he wanted the support to PAS so he suggested to PAS lets form a Malay-Muslim government, but of course they didn’t have enough numbers.

“But after that he kept on pushing for a Malay-Muslim government and created this fear of DAP. DAP has six members of Cabinet. Bersatu, which won only 13 seats also had six members. So, in the Cabinet we are equal.

“And six out of almost 30 Cabinet members, you mean to say these six can manipulate all? They cannot. I don’t know if people think I’m easily manipulated or not,” said Dr Mahathir.

Touching on a snap election, Malaysia’s oldest active MP said that it is not a good idea as the government is still busy battling the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the country is not fit to carry an election as there will be no campaigning, crowds are not allowed to gather and that since elections are expensive, it will just divert funds that can be used to fight off Covid-19 for the elections ― which will lead to more suffering by the people.

The 94-year-old Langkawi MP also predicted that an election will most likely see his party Bersatu being wiped off the map.

“Umno has said it will contest all seats won by Bersatu, which means they are not supporting Bersatu.

“On the other hand, Bersatu is not a part of Pakatan Harapan. It is floating around with no support and will lose the next election. That is what Muhyiddin has done to Bersatu, just to be prime minister,” said Dr Mahathir.