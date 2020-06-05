Does Anwar have a problem with me? Ask him, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a press conference at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya May 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad insisted today that he has no problem with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following a perceived fallout precipitated by his resignation as prime minister and the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

When asked on his current relationship with Anwar, he asked the media to instead pose the question to the PKR president and Opposition leader if the latter has “a problem” with him.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have no problem with Anwar. Maybe he has a problem with me. That I don’t know. You have to ask him,” said Dr Mahathir at a press conference here.

This comes as Anwar was absent in a press conference and another meeting between Dr Mahathir and PH leaders from DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, and also ally Parti Warisan Sabah.

Dr Mahathir also said he would step up as the Opposition’s prime minister candidate should they choose him, but stressed that he is not “offering himself” for the position.

The Langkawi MP said that he would only do it as his duty for Malaysia and that he “does not care” about the money that comes with the position, to the point of saying that ministers are “overpaid”.

“I get paid RM20,000 a month. I didn’t spend one sen. Everything was given to me by the government — the cars, house, bills, planes.

“If I can be of service, if people think I can be of service, I am available but not for long, I am already 94 years old — how many more months do I have?” he asked.

He added that if the PH coalition were to retake Putrajaya from Perikatan Nasional, the first thing he would do is to “clean up the house” all over again.

Dr Mahathir said that the government is now similar to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s kleptocratic regime where politicians have been appointed to lead choice government-linked companies which may lead to corruption.