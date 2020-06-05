Air Selangor to readjust water bills during MCO

Air Selangor resumed onsite metre reading at customers’ premises since May 2, and has taken into record their actual water consumption after sending out bills in March and April based on estimated readings. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) will be making the necessary readjustments for the water bills which were based on the average water consumption during the movement control order (MCO) between March and May.

“The total adjustments will be reflected in either the June or July 2020 bill.

“If a payment has been made on an overcharged bill during the MCO, the excess amount will be recorded in the customer’s account,” it said.

Air Selangor expects the adjustment to be completed by July 2020.

The company will also be providing customers with a better understanding of the new billing mechanics via infographics on its social media accounts.

For queries regarding higher than usual water bill amount, customers can directly contact Air Selangor at 15300, or WhatsApp at 019-280 0919 or 019-281 6793, or reach out via social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), or the Air Selangor application and email at [email protected]. — Bernama