We are not part of Pakatan’s plan to retake federal govt from Perikatan, GPS duo stress

KUCHING, June 3 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not join Pakatan Harapan (PH) to retake the federal government from Perikatan Nasional (PN) under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, two of its leaders said today.

“Talk that we will be joining PH is fake news,” Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sr James Masing told Malay Mail, referring to rumours that GPS is joining forces with PH to form a new federal government.

Masing, who is also the deputy chief minister, said he has not heard of any discussion within GPS supporting PH returning to power in the federal government.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said such talk was designed to cause uncertainty and destabilise the present PN federal government.

“GPS will not want to be a part in this move to create instability and oust the present PN federal government,” he stressed.

The state tourism, arts and culture minister said Malaysians are sick of all the politicking and wish to see the present government move on.

He said the PN federal government so far has been doing just fine despite the movement control order (MCO) and Covid-19 pandemic.

“Whoever wishes and aspires to take over must wait until the end of this parliamentary tenure and if the people give them the mandate, PH can be the next government,” Karim said, adding they just need to be patient and not to create political instability.

The past few weeks have also seen a psywar waged by PH supporters on social media as rumours swirl that both former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are consolidating MP numbers in Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar even admitted to a number, allegedly 129 or 130 MPs, but refused to divulge further.

“Regarding the 129 MPs, or 130, we (PKR) did not discuss this because it is still in the process, it’s not final. We are discussing this diligently,” he said in a Facebook Live session last week.

It is said that PH (plus Dr Mahathir) has yet to consolidate its prime ministerial candidate.

In the same Facebook Live session, Anwar also said PH should not make the “old mistake” on choosing the prime minister, which some saw as an apparent dig at Dr Mahathir.