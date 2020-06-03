MCA supports stiffer penalties for drink driving

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon Chong said this was timely in order to serve as a stern reminder and a lesson not to drive after consuming alcoholic drinks. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — MCA supports amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to provide stiffer penalties against driving under the influence (DUI) to protect innocent motorists against drunk drivers, said MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

In a statement here, Chong said this was timely in order to serve as a stern reminder and a lesson not to drive after consuming alcoholic drinks.

He added that the focus should not solely be on the sale of alcoholic drinks as this could open up space for the matter to be used as material for provocation and that this could lead to racial discord.

In Kota Kinabalu, Pertubuhan Islam Seluruh Sabah (Usia) president Datuk Sairin Karno told Bernama that USIA supported the government’s move to amend Act 333 to provide stiffer penalties against drunk drivers as there have been needless deaths due to them of late,

On May 30, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the Transport Ministry had been instructed to draft amendments to Act 333 following an increase in fatal road accidents that involved drunk drivers. — Bernama