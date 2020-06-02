Ismail Sabri: Movie, TV productions may resume from June 10

Finas had earlier advised all licence holders to temporarily postpone filming until the nationwide lockdown was lifted. — Picture courtesy of Victor Chen Yee Fei

PUTRAJAYA, June 2 — The government has decided to permit movie and television productions to resume shooting starting next Wednesday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was decided in today’s ministerial meeting on implementing the movement control order (MCO) and applied to advertisement productions as well.

“All those participating in filming activities are reminded to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP). Social distancing and self-hygiene should be practiced at all times,” Ismail said during the daily security briefing.

Shortly after the MCO commenced on March 18, the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) advised all licence holders to temporarily postpone all filming until the nationwide lockdown was lifted.

Finas also said its service counters for licence renewals and the payment of fees for imported films will also be closed until further notice.

On a separate topic, the minister said the ministerial meeting also decided to allow inter-state travel for those seeking to perform the Muslim marriage rites, but said this was still subject to police approval.

“Those who obtain approval from the police to do so must also adhere to the SOPs including no more than 20 persons, maintain social distancing, and no physical greetings,” Ismail said.

As of yesterday, the police-led compliance operations task force conducted 72,146 inspections nationwide as part of the conditional MCO. Approximately 3,517 teams involving 17,831 personnel were involved.

A hundred and forty-eight roadblocks were also set up at inter-state crossings nationwide, where 283,677 vehicles were inspected, compared to 147,327 vehicles the day before. 229 vehicles were ordered to turn back after attempting to cross state borders without permission.

Thirty-three individuals were arrested by the police yesterday for failure to comply with the conditional MCO. Of this number, 30 were remanded while three others were given police bail (dijamin polis).

The police also issued compounds to 248 individuals for various offences related to the violation of the conditional MCO.