Kuantan fatal collision: Suspected drunk driver charged with killing Irwan Herman

Fish wholesaler Teoh Kian Peng, clad in a white t-shirt and black shorts, is charged in the Kuantan Magistrate’s Court for killing Irwan Herman Kamarudin, June 1, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 1 ― A fish wholesaler was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today for killing Irwan Herman Kamarudin, whose car was rammed by another car driven against the traffic flow in Jalan Pintasan Kuantan last week.

Clad in a white t-shirt and black shorts, Teoh Kian Peng, 42, understood the charge read out to him before Magistrate Najwa Hashim.

No plea was recorded from the accused since murder cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused who is from Tanah Putih here, was charged with committing the offence near a Petronas petrol station in Jalan Pintasan Kuantan here at 9.20 pm, on May 25 according to Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abd Ghani did not offer bail for the charge which is a non-bailable offence and requested that the accused be remanded at the Penor Prison here, while awaiting trial.

“We also request for a mention date for the prosecuting team to obtain four reports namely the post-ortem, chemistry, forensics and a report from the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom),” he said.

The accused was represented by counsel Tay Yi Kuan.

The court has set July 8 for a re-mention of the case.

Irwan Herman, 41, a supervisor at Alam Flora Sdn Bhd, was killed after his Toyota Yaris collided with a Toyota C-HR four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by a man believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Initial investigations found that the C-HR was travelling against the flow of traffic for about seven kilometres from the slip road heading to Jalan Pintasan Kuantan in Semambu before colliding into the victim’s car who was going to Gebeng here for his night shift. ― Bernama