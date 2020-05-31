Water bill: Operators must follow SPAN calculation method during MCO

Water supply operators are required to adjust bills for consumers according to the method of calculation issued by the SPAN for implementation during the MCO. — AFP pic

CYBERJAYA, May 31 — Water supply operators are required to adjust bills for consumers according to the method of calculation issued by the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) for implementation during the movement control order (MCO).

Commenting on complaints of water bill hike during MCO, SPAN in a statement today said users are requested to pay their respective water bills and if they are overcharged, the correction would be recorded in the bill next month.

“However, if users felt that the charges were unreasonable and needed of detailed clarifications, they are advised to contact their respective water operators or lodge complaints to [email protected],” the statement said.

SPAN explained that generally, domestic consumers use more water than usual during MCO as there are more daily activities at home.

Besides that, the water bill for May 2020 is higher than usual as they comprised March and April bill adjustments.

“Bills issued in March and April are based on approximated calculation because water distribution operators could not carry out meter reading during MCO,” said the statement. — Bernama