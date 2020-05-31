KL police chief: Almost 1,000 nabbed for drink-driving last year

A man takes a breathalyser test at a police roadblock on Jalan Raja Laut in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A total of 979 individuals were arrested last year for driving under the influence of alcohol in an operation against drunk drivers, code-named “Ops Mabuk”, in the federal capital.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said some of them had been charged in court and there were cases still under investigation.

“Usually the drunk-driving trend in the capital occurs after midnight," he told reporters during an operation against drunk drivers by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department here early today.

He said that between January and May this year, 455 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On the two-hour operation which ended at 1am today, Mazlan said eight individuals, including two foreigners, were arrested at three locations, namely Solaris, Jalan Chulan Road and Jalan Klang Lama, as they were under the influence of alcohol. — Bernama