Ex-IGP Musa Hassan says political appointments fine if done for the people

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan suggested today that political appointments in government-linked entities were acceptable if the “main objective” is to serve the public.

The assertion was posted on Twitter amid uproar over the Perikatan Nasional administration’s placement of its politicians as board members or directors of state-linked firms.

His posting, written in response to a question if such appointments should be tolerated, did not explicitly state that such appointments were ethically wrong.

Instead, the former IGP seemingly suggested he saw no wrong if those who accept the appointments do so for public interest.

“Who accepts any position be it political, govt-linked companies or public service the main objective is to serve and ensure it is for the benefit and the interest of the Rakyat and not for personal interest,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet shortly after, Musa dismissed concerns that the practice would be prone to abuse and corruption.

Responding to a posting that highlighted patronage as a way to secure political loyalty, he said the public should trust the authorities to act.

“If there is bribery or corruption then report it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Whoever in power must do the same, none of them should be treated differently,” he wrote.

The previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration had sought to avoid political appointments during its short stint in power, but the practice has returned in full force under the newly-installed PN government.

Just this morning an Opposition member of Parliament urged the authorities to start immediate investigations into a leaked recording of a Bersatu party leader claiming rival lawmakers could be enticed with government and GLC posts.

Commenting on the audio clip said to be from the Bersatu supreme council meeting prior to the party’s withdrawal from PH on February 23, DAP Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said the political appointments since then appeared to corroborate its contents.

In the clip leaked yesterday, a senior Bersatu leader can be heard saying that Umno MPs could be convinced to defect if they were offered positions as ministers or in government-linked companies (GLCs).

The voice appeared to be of the same leader who spoke in a previously leaked clip and urged the Bersatu supreme council to put its trust in chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, just hours before the so-called “Sheraton Move”.



