Shah Alam police to question Selangor Bersatu chief over Raya gathering during CMCO

Baharudin confirmed an investigation against the Selat Klang assemblyman in a statement. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Police investigators will call in Selangor Bersatu chief Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari over a Hari Raya gathering at his home that allegedly breached the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib confirmed this and the investigation against the Selat Klang assemblyman in a statement.

“The parties involved will be called in to provide their statements for the investigation.

“The police will refer the preliminary investigations to the Public Prosecutor for further instructions today,” he said in the statement issued yesterday.

Baharudin added that the investigation was opened under Regulation 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, and punishable under Regulation 15 (1) of the same regulation.

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to RM1,000, no more than six months’ imprisonment, or both.

On May 27, photographs surfaced online that appeared to show a crowd larger than 20 people purportedly at the home of the Bersatu lawmaker.

This drew public attention as authorities restricted Malaysians to only hosting celebrations of no more than 20 people at any given time and only with their immediate family members during the CMCO.

Such apparent violations by lawmakers from the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalitions have forced Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to repeatedly deny allegations of preferential treatment for the group.

The minister insisted this week that all Malaysians regardless of their station will face action if they violate the CMCO.