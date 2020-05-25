Putrajaya dedicates MAEPS as quarantine zone for undocumented migrants with Covid-19

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Detainees at Immigration detention centres who contract Covid-19 will be housed and treated at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) that will now be exclusive to the group, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In his daily security press briefing, the defence minister said all Immigration detainees who are positive for Covid-19 will be isolated and quarantined at MAEPS to prevent the disease from spreading to other undocumented migrants.

He added that a secure perimeter has been set up around the expo centre to prevent possible escape attempts.

