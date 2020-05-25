Authorities stop 1,243 vehicles trying to cross state lines for ‘balik kampung’, most in Selangor

Policemen are seen at a roadblock located at the Seremban Toll Plaza during the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Seremban May 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Police ordered the drivers of 1,243 vehicles to turn around at highways yesterday after they were found to be trying to travel out of state without authorisation, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Most were trying to go back to their home towns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, he added.

“If we compare this, it was more than the day before, which was 1,158 vehicles,” said in his daily security briefing today.

He added that Selangor topped the chart with 685 vehicles ordered to turn back, followed by Negri Sembilan at 133 vehicles and Pahang, 72 vehicles.

Ismail Sabri said the police also detained 470 people for violating the conditional movement control order, of whom 87 were remanded and 23 released on bail.

“The Royal Malaysia Police also issued compounds to 383 people for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he added.

The defence minister said that police held 162 roadblocks nationwide yesterday, the first day of Hari Raya.

