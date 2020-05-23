On Raya eve, DAP's Kit Siang urges people to embrace new norms, warns against letting go of original founding principles

Lim Kit Siang says despite the ongoing pandemic, Malaysians must continue to celebrate the diverse races, religions, and regions which have come together to build a new Malaysian nation and civilisation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — As we apply practices of the new norms as part of our Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, veteran politician Lim Kit Siang has reminded Malaysians to never forget our original principles and continue to celebrate the diversity in cultures.

The Iskandar Puteri MP pointed out how despite the ongoing pandemic, Malaysians must continue to celebrate the diverse races, religions, and regions which have come together to build a new Malaysian nation and civilisation.

“As the Yang diPertuan Agong said in his Royal Address to Parliament on Monday, let us set forth, whatever the challenges and vicissitudes before us, to take Malaysia to greater heights.

“While we learn the new norms in a coronavirus world, let us not forget the old verities and a very important one is for all Malaysians to resolve to preserve, protect and defend the Malaysian Constitution as the basis to take the country to greater heights!

“Let us also resolve not to permit the Covid-19 pandemic to break the Malaysian spirit or nation or to put the clock back to allow abuses of power, rampant corruption, revival of kleptocracy or widespread violation of human rights,” he wrote in a statement today.

Lim, while wishing Malaysians Selamat Hari Raya, said this year’s celebration will undoubtedly be different, pointing out how there will be no ‘balik kampung’ exoduses, all while the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin spends the holidays under self-quarantine.

He warned that the current social adjustments made to deal with the pandemic will not be over in a flash, but might be the new way of life for as far as the next five years, or until a vaccine is discovered and distributed commercially.

“As we celebrate this Muslim festivity in muted conditions, let us begin to learn the new norms we have to live in a coronavirus world, which may take two to five years until an effective vaccine is developed and widely available,” he said.

