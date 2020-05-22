PLUS introduces Putri, its first AI chatbot to deal with services feedback

PLUS said Putri will handle up to 70 per cent of the estimated 1,500 calls it receives daily, mostly for standard highway traffic information.. — Picture courtesy of PLUS Malaysia Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) announced today its first artificial intelligence-based chatbot called Putri to deal with user feedback and customer services, just ahead of expected increase in traffic during the Hari Raya celebrations.

The main north-south highway operator said Putri, short for PLUS Texting Realtime Interface, will handle up to 70 per cent of the estimated 1,500 calls it receives daily, mostly for standard highway traffic information.

With a far more efficient chatbot to handle basic information requests, PLUS said its traffic monitoring centre (TMC) can now focus on emergency response and assistance coordination.

“Putri was designed to interact with highway users from time to time through AI and machine learning,” it said in a statement.

“With Putri’s help, our staff at the TMC will be able to focus toward emergency calls and smoother assistance coordination for customers facing problems on the highway,” it added.

“Putri will be more accessible and user-friendly because it is designed to give faster response and cut waiting time.”

With the chatbot, PLUS said highway users can now access multiple information about its services simultaneously. This includes toll rates, latest traffic updates and other promotions.

The chatbot is expected to be fully functional by the third quarter this year.