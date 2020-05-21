Wan Saiful urges sacking of Bersatu MPs who sat with Opposition in Dewan Rakyat

Bersatu supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan is pictured in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member has called for the removal of party members who sat among the Opposition bloc during Monday’s Parliament session, citing a breach of the party’s disciplinary rules.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan was quoted in a Malaysiakini report today stressing the need for all party members to adhere to Bersatu’s regulations, explaining that sitting with the Opposition bloc equates to an offence under the party’s rules.

“Joining the Opposition is a matter that leads to a person’s membership status being automatically dropped.

“Not just disciplinary action, but automatic loss (of membership),” he was quoted saying.

Wan Saiful, who is also the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman, said Bersatu should not tolerate the existence of an ‘elite caste’ who openly denounced the party’s regulations, adding this could develop into a cancerous culture that will eventually mean the end of Bersatu.

“The party will be destroyed.

“Don’t be arrogant and feel like they are above the others, to the point of refusing to sit with the party’s bloc (in government).

“The party will be destroyed if the leaders think only of themselves, without caring about the impact of their actions on public perception of the party,” Wan Saiful said.

This comes in response to the two visible factions within Bersatu, that sees a majority of supreme council members and state party leaders backing prime minister and party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Another faction existing within the party consists of those behind disputed party chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who among them include his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, ousted secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, former education minister Maszlee Malik and former veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

Wan Saiful, despite not naming any party colleagues who he thought should be sacked, was presumably referring to Dr Mahathir’s faction of Bersatu MPs who were seen seated among Pakatan Harapan leaders on Monday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.