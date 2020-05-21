Senior minister: No more warnings; compounds for those attempting interstate travel during CMCO

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at the Jawi Toll Plaza in Penang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The authorities will begin issuing on the spot compounds to motorists following the continued barrage of “balik kampung” attempts.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that despite repeated warnings that interstate travel is not allowed during the conditional movement control order, some 2,412 vehicles tried to cross state borders yesterday.

“The insistence of people trying to return to their hometowns hasn’t changed despite our repeated warnings. Last night, 1,300 queued up at the Kuantan district police station to apply to travel between states, just trying their luck.

“We decided today, that no one will be allowed for interstate travel. So don’t bother to queue anymore. The police will no longer be allowing interstate travel,” he said.

Ismail said due to the high number of people attempting to cross state borders in the last few days, police will issue compounds on the spot at roadblocks.

“We want people to know we are serious about stopping this. We have been saying it. Yesterday we were told that one woman who went back home to Kelantan to give birth was positive for Covid-19 so we are not compromising,” he said during his press conference today.

He also said that those who managed to sneak through back roads will not get away scot-free.

“Police will still be able to find you. It doesn’t mean you can get away with it. We might still be able to get you on the way back to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

He said that only in emergency situations, such as a death in the family, will permission be granted for interstate travel.



