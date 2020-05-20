Scheduled Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan passenger boat services resume operation today

A ro-ro ferry is seen in Labuan March 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, May 20 — The passenger boat services for Labuan-Menumbok route which have been suspended following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18, resumed operations today but only limited to scheduled boats.

Bernama’s check at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal this morning found that passengers observed social distancing while boarding the 36-seater and 40-seater capacity boats to Menumbok.

Terminal management company, LDA Holdings Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Eddy Herman said the Labuan Marine Department and the Sabah Ports and Harbour Department had given the approval for the services to resume operations.

He said the approved route was only for Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan while other destinations to Sipitang, Sabah and Limbang, Sarawak are still not allowed to operate.

“Permission has been granted for large boats only, not the 14-seater passenger speed boats,” he told Bernama.

Eddy said the speed boat operators have been instructed to ferry only half the capacity and to comply with the Ministry of Health’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for the sea transport service.

“All passengers are required to undergo health screening both at the Labuan ferry terminal and upon arrival at the Menumbok jetty,” he said.

On May 9, the Sabah state government allowed retail, food, public transport and public parks to reopen as it began to ease economic activities under Phase 5 of the MCO.

All types of public and logistics land and sea transportation services including buses, e-hailing services, public and private jetties, ferries, boats for hire, as well as supporting services were also allowed to reopen. — Bernama