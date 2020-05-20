Kedah exco line-up based on Perikatan consensus, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor after the swearing-in ceremony of state executive council members at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 20 — The new Kedah state executive line-up has been determined by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leadership at the central level based on consensus says Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said he was confident that the new line-up, which was chosen swiftly without any issues, combined individuals with a broad range of expertise and experiences to form a strong team.

“I am confident that with the experience and pertinence of the selected line-up, it will propel Kedah to greater heights, beginning today,” he said at a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony of state executive council members at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said most of the members appointed had previous experience in running the state’s affairs, and it was an advantage to the Kedah PN government.

“There are some members who have been re-appointed to their previous portfolios, as a continuation of their efforts which began two years ago. This is an advantage for PN, as it has experienced people (in government),” he said.

On the appointment of three women to the new line-up, Muhammad Sanusi said it was evident that PN Kedah appreciated the involvement of women in the state government leadership, thus achieving the target of 30 per cent female participation.

He informed that the appointment of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly had also been finalised, and the announcement would be made at the next assembly sitting.

The first state executive council meeting was held today.

In another development, Muhammad Sanusi reminded the people of Kedah to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout the implementation of the conditional movement control order, especially during Aidilfitri.

“For Kedahans who are outstation, just celebrate Raya wherever you are. We (family members) shall meet again next year,” he said. — Bernama