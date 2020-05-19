Sabah to allow congregational prayers in selected mosques, surau from May 22

National Mosque Imam Mohamad Alif Jamal leads zuhur prayers on day three of the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, May 19 — Congregational prayers including tarawih and Friday prayers in selected mosques and surau in Sabah will be allowed from May 22, said its Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar.

However, he said, the permission will only be given to not more than four worshippers among the mosque and surau committee members.

Bungsu Aziz said worshippers are encouraged to perform eight rakaat tarawih prayers at mosques and the rest at home while not less than three and not more than 12 worshippers including imam and khatib will be allowed for Friday prayers.

“However, this does not involve the Aidilfitri prayers. Worshippers are advised to perform the prayers at home.

“Takbir is only allowed on the eve of Aidilfitri by four people among the mosque or surau committee members,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Bungsu Aziz said committee members who are over 70 are not allowed to attend congregational prayers at mosques.

Each worshipper needs to have their body temperature checked as well as attendance recorded and wear face mask, use hand sanitiser and practice social distancing, he added. — Bernama