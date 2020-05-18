Johor cops: Three-day-old infant among undocumented migrants detained from boat en route to Indonesia

The three-day-old baby girl, together with her mother, were among 33 migrants detained in a fishing boat in the waters off Tanjung Balau in Kota Tinggi. — Picture courtesy of Johor police

JOHOR BARU, May 18 — A three-day-old female infant, together with her mother, were among 33 undocumented migrants detained in several raids by enforcement authorities in Johor Baru, Seri Alam and Kota Tinggi, Johor police said today.

It is believed that the 30-year-old woman had given birth to her daughter on board a fishing boat that was ferrying the migrants back to Indonesia for the Ramadan and Aidilfitri season.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said on May 15, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) located a fishing boat in the waters off Tanjung Balau in Kota Tinggi.

“The boat had a damaged engine and was believed to have drifted at sea for two days before being rescued by the MMEA team.

“Investigations revealed that the boat had 23 immigrants, including a couple and the three-day-old baby,” said Ayob Khan, adding that the boat also had three skippers.

The infant and the other migrants are currently being detained in an unknown MMEA detention center.

Ayob Khan did not elaborate further on the case.

Malay Mail is seeking clarification with the MMEA and the Immigration Department.

Last week, Malay Mail had reported women and children among those who were hauled in Immigration Department trucks after a raid in Selayang Baru, Gombak.

The Department had also prior to that said that 98 children were among 1,368 undocumented migrants those detained in raids carried out at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market.

Separately, Ayob Khan said the state police also conducted two more raids at a residential house in Johor Baru and a hotel in Seri Alam.

“During the two raids, police detained five tenants, age between 43 and 67, who acted as a housekeeper and also a transporter

“In addition to that, 10 migrants, aged between 25 and 58, were also detained. The police also seized a fishing boat, an engine, a car and 53 mobile phones,” said Ayob Khan.

The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007 together with Section 5 (1) (2) and Section 6 (1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.