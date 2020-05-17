Seven nabbed for gambling at oil palm plantation in Maran

KUANTAN, May 17 — Police detained seven men for gambling at an oil palm plantation at Felda Jengka 7, Maran, near here, yesterday.

Maran District Police Chief, DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said the suspects aged between 50 and 72 were local men and the majority of them were Felda settlers.

“The raid was done at 1pm yesterday following complaints by the public. During the raid, the suspects were seen gathering around a table and playing cards.

“The suspects were believed to have been gambling based on the discovery of 56 playing cards and RM1,501 in cash at the location,” he said when contacted here today.

Norzamri said the police also seized three tables and 13 plastic chairs from the location believed to be used for the gambling activities.

The case is investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or a term of six months or both, upon conviction.

The suspects are also being probed for violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 for participating in a gathering. — Bernama