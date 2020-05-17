Myvi driver who drove against traffic, killed motorcyclist turns himself in

BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 17 — A Perodua Myvi driver who drove against traffic from the Penang bridge toll plaza towards the North-South Expressway, before ploughing into two motorcycles, killing one person and injuring another, was detained yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 35-year-old driver from Kepala Batas turned himself in at the Bukit Mertajam traffic police station here, at 5pm yesterday.

“The driver claimed he acted in such a way because he thought it was a two-way lane and has been remanded until Tuesday to assist the investigation,” he said here, today.

The man’s urine and alcohol test came back negative and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

In the 10.35 am incident on Friday, Mohamad Hafiz Bakri, 31, died on the spot due to severe head injuries while another motorcyclist, Lim Kar Tian, 34, sustained severe injuries including a broken leg.

The incident occurred when a white Perodua Myvi, believed to be speeding, was driven against traffic and rammed into the two motorcycles. — Bernama