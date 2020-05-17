Mukhriz formally announces resignation as Kedah MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir waves to the media after his audience with Kedah Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at Wisma Darul Aman, May 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today formally announced his resignation as Kedah mentri besar effective immediately after losing majority support in the state legislative assembly.

Mukhriz, who is also Jitra assemblyman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president, said he has informed Kedah ruler Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah of the matter.

“I have informed the sultan on the reasons I lost majority (support) and with this, I resign from the post of mentri besar, effective immediately,” he said at a press conference broadcasted live from Wisma Darul Aman earlier today.

This would be the second time Mukhriz have lost the top post since 2016, at the height of his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s fallout with then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

MORE TO COME