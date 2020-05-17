MOH: 950 MPs, Parliament staff test negative for Covid-19, 10 others including two MPs absent

MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the two MPs, whom he did not name, are under quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive patient. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today that 950 Members of Parliament (MPs), as well as Parliament staff, have tested negative for Covid-19, while 10 others, including two MPs, were absent from the sampling at Parliament last week.

MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the two MPs, whom he did not name, are under quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

“So to date, even the two results that were pending also tested negative, so of the 960 identified, 950 tested negative and 10 didn’t come for the testing, including two MPs,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Members of the Dewan Rakyat are due to convene for a historic one-day sitting tomorrow.

However, citing health concerns, Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Mohd Md Yusof said in a statement on May 13 that the sitting will end immediately after the Agong delivers the Royal Address with no debate scheduled for the remainder of the day.