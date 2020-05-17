CMCO: 47 Kedai Tenaga in green, yellow zones to reopen tomorrow, says TNB

A view of Tenaga Nasional Berhad headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 14, 2015. Malaysian utility heavyweight Tenaga is inching towards a multi-billion dollar purchase of energy assets from 1MDB after a rival bidder dropped out. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will resume operations of Kedai Tenaga in 47 locations, which are currently under the Covid-19 green and yellow zones, starting tomorrow, May 18, 2020.

TNB said the locations include Putrajaya, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Melaka, as well as Seri Manjung, Perak (except the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

“The meter reading and delivery of electricity bills in the states will gradually resume operations starting May 19, 2020,” it said in a statement today.

The reopening of 47 more Kedai Tenaga will enable TNB customers to to do their various TNB-related transactions at 92 Kedai Tenaga (except UTC), as well as 57 self-service payment kiosks.

On May 12, TNB resumed operations of Kedai Tenaga, as well as meter reading in stages beginning with Kedah, Perlis, Kelantan, Penang and Perak (except Seri Manjung) in line with the relaxation of restrictions on the services sector during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Besides paying electricity bills, customers can also do a variety of transactions at Kedai Tenaga, as well as billing enquiries, new applications for supply of electricity, change of tenancy, and closing of accounts from 9am to 4pm except on weekends and public holidays. The self-service payment kiosks are open from 8am to 8pm. — Bernama