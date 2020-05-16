Senior minister: Police will issue compounds to those who ignore interstate travel ban starting today

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the police have established 146 roadblocks nationwide to monitor interstate travel. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — After repeated attempts by irresponsible parties to flout the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the police will start issuing compounds to curb the situation now, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

This follows after the police were forced to turn back some 508 vehicles who had crossed interstate lines yesterday alone, on the excuse that they intended to “return to their hometown”, explains Ismail Sabri.

“Despite repeated calls for people not to ‘balik kampung’, this is still happening,” he said.

“Interstate roadblocks are underway. To date, the police are acting on their own discretion advising and warning those who break the SOP (standard operating procedure).

“In the meeting today, we have decided that the police may compound those who break the SOP. So, please no need to be compounded, you can use that money for other purposes,’’ Ismail reminded the public.

Ismail also revealed that 72 individuals were arrested by the police yesterday for flouting CMCO rules, with 60 people have been remanded while the rest are on police bail.

The police have also established 146 roadblocks nationwide to monitor interstate travel.