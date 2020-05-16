Senior minister: MM2H holders allowed to return home but under strict conditions

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) holders who are stranded abroad and seeking to return back to Malaysia are allowed to do so but under strict conditions, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In his daily press briefing today, Ismail explained that MM2H holders have to get a prior Covid-19 screening to prove that they have not contracted the virus.

Following their arrival to the country, they are still bound by the strict standard operating procedure put in place including the compulsory 14-day quarantine.

“Before leaving for Malaysia, members of the programme are required to go through a health check and need to be confirmed that they are Covid-19 negative first.

“After they arrive at KLIA, they need to comply with all the rules set including health screening and undergo a 14-day quarantine,’’ he said adding that the quarantine was necessary as the MM2H members have had contact with other passengers in the plane.

MM2H holders can begin flying back into the country starting tomorrow (May 17).

However, Ismail stressed that MM2H holders are responsible to pay for their own lodgings during the 14-day quarantine period.