Saifuddin contributes bubur lambuk to Kampung Chengal Lempong villagers

Kampung Chengal Lempong residents making bubur lambuk in Kuantan May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 16 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today distributed bubur lambuk (porridge), a delicacy synonymous with the holy month of Ramadan, to villagers around Kampung Cengal Lempong here.

The contribution from Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota member of parliament was handed over via a drive-through, by his private secretary Muhamad Kisfi Zainal, in adhering to the stipulated conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The porridge was prepared by the local residents and we are distributing 1,200 packs to the villagers.

“This is the second year we are doing this to bring some Ramadan cheer to the folks here and we hope to make this event an annual tradition,” he told Bernama when met here today.

In addition to the porridge contribution, Muhamad Kisfi said the Indera Mahkota MP’s office also handed over essential items such as rice and cooking oil to 79 UMNO branches in the parliamentary constituency for distribution to 420 recipients.

Meanwhile, village head Shikh Zahari Shikh Sulaiman said it took about three hours to cook the porridge using ingredients including 25 kilogrammes of ikan selayang, rice, coconut milk as well as various types of vegetables.

“I am proud to be given the chance to help prepare this special dish for the people here and I hope this will be a yearly tradition to enliven the Ramadan spirit here,” he said. — Bernama