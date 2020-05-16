Inaugural Socso EIS Youth Virtual Career Fair scores success

Employment Insurance System fund chief executive Datuk Mohd Sahar Darusman speaks during a press conference after a briefing on the Employment Insurance System in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The first Youth Virtual Career Fair 2020 organised by Social Security Organisation (Socso) through Employment Insurance System (EIS), ended yesterday with 16 candidates employed while 220 will go through second interviews.

Socso EIS chief officer, Datuk Mohd Sahar Darusman in a statement today said the open interviews which took place virtually on May 14 and 15, saw over 2,500 job vacancies nationwide offered by 20 employers from various industries, with more than 1,100 candidates registered for interviews.

“The fair has received encouraging support in the employability programme which took place from May 11 to 13, featured training providers, employers and subject matter experts and were attended by more than 100 attendees in each session.

“This career fair is a testimony that Socso continues to discharge its functions as a national public employment service provider despite the challenging Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The five-day career fair was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Human Resources.

Mohd Sahar said this maiden virtual career fair is part of Socso’s continuous efforts in facilitating job seekers especially workers who have lost their employment.

“EIS plays an integral role during the current Covid-19 crisis in minimising the economic impact of the pandemic on employers and employees through the Employment Retention Programme and Wage Subsidy Programme.

“This is similar to other developed countries such as the United States, Canada and Denmark where government economic stimulus measures commonly ride on Employment Insurance System for their implementation,” he added.

Following the implementation of the EIS, the scope of Socso’s employment services have been expanded to all categories of job seekers including graduates, apart from retrenched workers to meet the high demand of employers registered with Socso.

Last year, more than 350 open interviews were held across Socso branches throughout the country and all services for employers and job seekers were provided free of charge.

Since January 2020, Socso EIS has assisted almost 8,300 people in job placement.

For more information on the career fair, visit https://careerfair.perkeso.gov.my, or call 1-300-22-8000, or email at [email protected]. — Bernama