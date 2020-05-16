Covid-19: Building owners, employers must improve indoor air quality, says Lee Lam Thye

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said building owners and employers must take necessary action to improve air quality to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through the air conditioning system. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Building owners and employers must take necessary action to improve air quality to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through the air conditioning system.

Alliance for Safe Community Chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, in a statement today, said the owners of buildings, offices and shopping malls must take heed of the advice of the authorities and take steps to improve indoor air quality when such workplaces re-open after more than 50 days of the movement control order (MCO) that came into force on March 18.

“As people begin returning to work after an extended period of MCO, indoor air quality in offices and the workplace should be made a high priority.

“It is, therefore, the responsibility of all building owners and employers to observe and comply with the Health Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensure proper air circulation as well as improve ventilation in all buildings and workplaces,” he said.

Lee said that after having stayed safe and indoors all this while, workers are entitled to return to work in a safe and healthy environment.

“The safety and health of clients, customers and the public must also be assured and protected,” he said. — Bernama