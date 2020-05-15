Sabah govt stable, not like Melaka, Johor or Kedah, says state deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said the state government remains on firm ground despite shake-ups amongst other Opposition states. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 15 — The Sabah state government remains on firm ground despite shake-ups amongst other Opposition states, said deputy chief minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Tangau, who is state government whip, said that the government-aligned state assemblymen in Sabah were not perturbed by the political movement in the peninsula and have vowed their continued support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“Sabah is not Melaka or Kedah. Their majority is only one or two. In Sabah, our majority is 18. We are stable. We are not Johor, so don’t liken us,” said Tangau while dismissing rumours that a change of government would happen in July.

Tangau said that the rumours and gossip were being spread on social media by irresponsible quarters with the intention of destabilising the government.

“But we are united in our stand behind Shafie who has proven his leadership.

“Since he became chief minister two years ago, he has fought for Sabahans and negotiated our rights within the Malaysia Agreement 1963 with the federal government, which resulted in the resolution of 17 issues and has showed leadership in several quorums.

“I myself witnessed him in action during those meetings with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and speaking on behalf of other Sabah government leaders and assemblyman, want him to continue this struggle,” he said.

Tangau, who is United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president, was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with 19 other state assemblymen including party leaders like PKR president Datuk Christina Liew and DAP state chairman Datuk Frankie Poon.

He was addressing social media concerns of a purported loss of confidence in Shafie following several political changes in Johor, Perak, Melaka and Kedah.

Tangau also urged the public to stop spreading rumours that would only serve to destabilise the state as the government is trying to manage the Covid-19 pandemic as well as working to restart the economy.

“Please stop all this false news aimed at disrupting the stability in Sabah. We have no time for all this,” he said.