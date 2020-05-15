Jawi: Only mosque, surau members who get mobile alerts may attend prayers

Muslims may register for the notification to perform their prayers throughout the ongoing conditional movement control order starting today, and only those notified may attend their respective mosque or surau (prayer hall). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Mosques and suraus in the Federal Territories will notify the members allowed to attend and perform prayers via text notifications, said Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Mohd Ajib Ismail.

Berita Harian reported him as saying Muslims may register for the notification to perform their prayers throughout the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting today, and only those notified may attend their respective mosque or surau (prayer hall).

“The message will be informed to the given mosque or surau's attendees via its committee,” he said.

Mohd Ajib said Jawi has released five suggestions in its guidelines issued to all mosque and surau managements, whose places of worship are situated within the green zone, in order to determine who in their congregation can attend.

“The rotation of attendees permitted to fulfill their prayers at the mosque or surau will depend on the decision by its administrators, which includes the chairman, head imam, and the imam.

“They will make the decision with the maximum limit of 30 persons in mind during the prayer, including the mosque or surau's officers and committee members,” he said.

The director added that attendance priority is given to the mosque or surau's committee, including its chairman, officials, head imam, and related personnel on duty.

Separately, the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has also advised the public to refer to the management of their regular mosque or surau beforehand to see if they will be permitted to attend the prayers.

“Members of the public cannot go to the mosque or surau for prayers without the management's prior approval, so as to avoid a surge in people which could be out of the management's control and prevent social distancing,” said its director-general Datuk Paimuzi Yahya in a statement.

Of the country's three main mosques under Jakim's administration, only Masjid Negara in KL is within the green zone. The other two mosques, Masjid Putra dan Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin which are both in Putrajaya, are still in yellow zones.

“Thus for the time being, only Masjid Negara will commence the Friday prayers, daily prayers, tarawih prayers, and Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers, starting today.

“As mentioned before, the prayers will be limited to no fewer than three persons but not exceeding 30 persons, including the mosque's officials, personnel, and congregation members which will be decided by its administration,” he said.

Paimuzi added the prayers will be carried out according to the stipulations and conditions as laid down in the prepared guidelines.

Yesterday Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri announced that mosques and suraus in the Federal Territories will resume their daily and Friday prayers, but under strict conditions.