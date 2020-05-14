Pahang regent extends MB, 10 exco members’ term of office

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (right) has consented to extend the term of office of the Mentri Besar and 10 state executive council members scheduled to end today and in June. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 14 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to extend the term of office of the Mentri Besar and 10 state executive council (Exco) members scheduled to end today and in June.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for the Sultan of Pahang, Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman, in a press statement here today said Tengku Hassanal had agreed to extend the term of office until the date of dissolution of the 14th Pahang State Assembly.

“Tengku Hassanal also congratulated the Mentri Besar and Exco members on the extension of their term of office and hoped that they will be further committed in continuing to serve the people and the state.

“In the new norm as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, he hopes that the Mentri Besar and Exco members can galvanise all efforts to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people are not compromised while striving to maintain the state’s economic growth,” he said.

The term of office of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the eight Exco members, namely Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin, Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman, Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin, Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad, Datuk Mohammad Fakhrudin Mohd Ariff, Datuk Nazri Ngah and Abd Rahim Muda should have ended today.

All of them took the oath of office on May 15, 2018 before the then Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (now Al-Sultan Abdullah), who said the time limit was set to allow him to assess their performance and in addition to encourage the state administration lineup to work hard.

Meanwhile, two other Excos, Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abdul Razak and Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram, took their oath of office on June 5, 2018 and their appointment period ends on June 4. — Bernama