CMCO: EPF extends May, June and July 2020 contribution payment date

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has extended the date for employers to remit their mandatory contribution for the months of May until July 2020 from the 15th to the 30th of each month.

Chief executive officer Alizakri Alias said the move was made in light of the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and its subsequent impact on business activities in the country.

He said the pension fund has been receiving continuous feedback since the start of the movement control order back in March, which were mainly concerns from employers facing increasing pressure due to the drop in business activities.

“To ensure business owners are supported while keeping firm to our mandate of ensuring members’ retirement savings are safeguarded, we will continue to provide consideration wherever possible, as seen with this extension of the remittance date for the months of May, June and July 2020.

“With the additional assistance and flexibility that this offers, our hope is that employers will continue to uphold their responsibility of paying for both employer’s and employee’s share of EPF contributions, as the Covid-19 situation eases,” he said in a statement today.

Alizakri added that contribution payments could be made on the EPF website via the i-Akaun (Employer) portal, Internet banking or by visiting the counter of appointed banks. — Bernama