Former Umno assemblyman Mohammad Zahir appointed as new Perak Speaker

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham resigned as Perak State Assembly Speaker today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 12 — Former Umno assemblyman Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid has been sworn-in as the 14th Perak Legislative Assembly Speaker during the one-day Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

The Kamunting assemblyman replaces Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, who tendered his resignation today.

Earlier, Ngeh, who had resigned, adjourned the session without giving way for the appointment of a new Speaker, citing that the proposal of a new Speaker should be submitted in a written form seven days before the start of the proceeding.

This created chaos in the sitting as Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the session can't be adjourned without appointing a new Speaker.

However, all Opposition assemblymen led by Abdul Aziz Bari, including Ngeh, left the hall.

This prompted Ahmad Faizal to nominate Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who is also his adviser, to temporarily chair the session.

Ahmad Faizal then proposed Mohammad Zahir as the new Speaker, which was supported by Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamah, as well as the 32 Perikatan Nasional assemblymen and three Independent assemblymen.

The assembly then appointed Kubu Gajah assemblyman Khalil Yahaya as Deputy Speaker.